Fmr NACOB Boss Dares Gov’t To Continue Nayele Investigation

Related Stories Former Executive Secretary of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) has dared the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to bring closure to the Nayele cocaine scandal.



According to him, since the NPP were accusing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of complicity in the case, they have the responsibility now to ensure that the right thing is done.



Nayele Ametefe was arrested at Heathrow Airport with 12 kg of cocaine and was handed an eight-year jail term by a London court in the United Kingdom (UK).



Subsequently, court ordered the confiscation of her properties; however according to the former NACOB boss, the order has not been followed.



“I dare government to continue with the investigation... The investigation is still hanging and for it to continue hanging will be a disgrace to government…” he told Yaa Konama, host of UTV’s Ade Kye Nsroma.