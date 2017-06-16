Savelugu Clash: Don't Be Toothless . . . Be Strong - Namoale Tells Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for La-Dadekotopon constituency, Nii Amasah Namoale has asked the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to bite the irate youth of the Savelugu and ensure that the powers of the State are exercised in the area.



Nii Amasah Namoale, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', expressed disgust over the behaviour of the Savelugu residents.



Some angry residents of Savelugu on Thursday, June 15 had a confrontation with the Police in protest against the appointment of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the vicinity, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu.



The youth are said to have stormed the district assembly to lock the place up to prevent the MCE from accessing her office but the Police intervened and dispersed the charged youth.



Commenting on the issue, Mr. Amasah Namoale blamed the President for exhibiting laxity towards addressing the problem.



According to him, the youth have bluntly flouted the laws of the State, so President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government should act swiftly to maintain law and order in the area.



"Mr. President, where are you . . . Let the force of the State be seen in Savelugu . . . These are people who are going against the laws of the State. So, we want to see the power of the State. Don’t be toothless. Be strong.”



Also touching on the issue on 'Kokrokoo', the Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Nana Boakye expressed consent to the submissions by Namoale.



He however would not have the NDC aspiring flagbearer and Presidential hopeful, Mr. Amasah Namoale, to blame President Nana Akufo-Addo over the incident.



To him, though the behaviour of the Savelugu youth is reprehensible, the laws of the country should be allowed to take its course, emphasizing the "law is the law".





