16-Member Committee For NPP’s 2017 National Conference Inaugurated

A 16-member National Planning Committee for the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2017 national conference has been inaugurated.
The committee is tasked to ensure the success of the forthcoming annual congress.
The 2017 National Delegates Conference is set for August 25 to 27.
The Acting scribe of the governing party, John Boadu, told the press he’s hopeful the committee will work to satisfaction.
The inaugural ceremony took place at the party’s head office in Accra on Friday, June 16, 2017
Some of the members of the committee include:
Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah – NPP National Treasurer
Sammi Awuku – National Youth Organizer
Kamal-Deen Abdulai – National Nasara Coordinator
Robert Kutin – Central regional chairman of the NPP
Kwamena Duncan – Central regional minister
Thomas Agyei Baffour
Kwesi Ofori Asiamah
Barbara Ayisi
Alfred Thompson
Adomako Baafi
Bright Acheampong
Maame Afua Akoto
Diana Karikari
Hajia Sauda Saeed
|Source: kasapafmonline.com
