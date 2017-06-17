16-Member Committee For NPP’s 2017 National Conference Inaugurated

Related Stories A 16-member National Planning Committee for the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2017 national conference has been inaugurated.



The committee is tasked to ensure the success of the forthcoming annual congress.



The 2017 National Delegates Conference is set for August 25 to 27.



The Acting scribe of the governing party, John Boadu, told the press he’s hopeful the committee will work to satisfaction.



The inaugural ceremony took place at the party’s head office in Accra on Friday, June 16, 2017



Some of the members of the committee include:



Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah – NPP National Treasurer

Sammi Awuku – National Youth Organizer

Kamal-Deen Abdulai – National Nasara Coordinator

Robert Kutin – Central regional chairman of the NPP

Kwamena Duncan – Central regional minister

Thomas Agyei Baffour

Kwesi Ofori Asiamah

Barbara Ayisi

Alfred Thompson

Adomako Baafi

Bright Acheampong

Maame Afua Akoto

Diana Karikari

Hajia Sauda Saeed







