Ghanaians Demonstrate Against Prez Akufo-Addo In London (Photos)

Scores of Ghanaians in the United Kingdom and Ireland gathered at Westminster to demonstrate against the government of President Akufo-Addo.



The president was due to address a town hall meeting before the demonstrators hit the streets with placards protesting against “lawlessness in Ghana” and alleged corruption among others. “Mr. President we need a safe Ghana,” “Mr. President Stop the lawlessness by your vigilantes,” “Mr. President Gross incompetence!” were some of the inscriptions on the placards.



Speaking to Starr News, some of the disgruntled protestors said they are peeved over the “corrupt leadership of Akufo-Addo” and are demonstrating over it. Reports say the demonstrators caused gridlock at main roads such as Milbank, Victoria street, George Street, and Broad Sanctuary.



The government is yet to respond to the demonstrators.



