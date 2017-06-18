NPP Constituency Executives Vow To Re-elect Chairman Wontumi

Related Stories New Patriotic Party members across the various constituencies in the Ashanti Region have expressed great satisfaction with the way their regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako has been running the affairs of the party.



According to constituents, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi, has taken the pain to ensure that the various levels of the party structure are active and working after the recently held election.



The new and innovative direction taken by Chairman Wontumi, to visit all the 47 constituencies in the region in their view, clearly tells of his resolve to see the base of the party well strengthened. They commended their party chairman for setting the pace and entreated other regional chairmen to follow.



Some of the constituents including constituency executives praised Mr Antwi Boasiako, and expressed their readiness to work with him as he seeks to be re-elected.



“By far he (Wontumi) is the only regional chairman who has shown stronger love for we at the grassroots…the situation has been that the moment elections are over we at the constituencies are left to our fate and we see this kind of leadership as the one the region needs to consolidate our support base going forward,” a party activist noted.



The chairman’s tour has been an opportunity for both supporters and party executives to engage in discussions relevant for the progress of the NPP.



Chairman Wontumi toured the Ejura-Sekyedumasi, Mampong, Nsuta Kwamang Beposo, Afigya Sekyere East, Kwabre East, Old Tafo/Pankrono and Suame constituencies, Atwima Nwabiagya and Oforikrom.



Others include; Nhyiaeso, Manhyia North and South, Tafo, Asokwa, Odotobri, Manso Edubia and NKwanta constituencies; Berkwai, Bosomtwe, Bosome Freho, Asante Akim North and South, Sekyere Afram Plains, Kumawu, Effiduase , Juaben and Ejisu constituencies.



The hugely successful visit by the regional chairman to all the 47 constituencies in the region was to meet with constituency executives as well as the various MMDCEs who have been sworn in by the Regional Minister.



The tour assigned to him by the President and the Acting National Chairman, was more importantly to show appreciation to constituency party executives and mostly, to those at the grassroots levels who worked tirelessly to secure the needed votes which brought the victory that the country was looking for.



At every constituency that he has been to, Chairman WONTUMI was hopeful for one thing; that the youth will start enjoying the dividends for voting massively to return the NPP to power.



His message centered on the many social interventions being rolled out by President Akufo-Addo’s government and job creation agenda of the government.



