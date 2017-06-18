MP Lauds Supreme Court For Ordering A-G To Recover Stolen Monies

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Abura-Asebu Kwamankese has recommended the Apex court of the land for ordering A-G to recover all stolen monies from both public and private individuals who have one way or the other misused state funds.



Speaking on the hottest afternoon political show on ATV, Hon. Elvis Donkor said this will serve as an example for all public and private office holders when it comes to fiscal accounts.



In 2016 Occupy Ghana filed a suit against the Auditor General and Attorney General in which the group claimed that although the Attorney General has the legal backing under Article 187 clause 7b of the 1992 constitution to disallow the use of state funds in a manner contrary to law and also sanctions persons found to have misuse state funds it has failed to exercise these powers.



On the show Hon. Elvis Donkor read the recommendations of the Attorney General to those who were found culprit, which seemed just a warning to culprits without any serious sanctions. Mr Elvis Donkor said Attorney General continue to advise culprits corruption will never leave our beloved country Ghana.



The seven member Supreme Court panel, presided over by Ms Justice Sophia Akuffu ordered the Attorney General to recover all state fund embezzled on Wednesday 14th June 2017.