Bawumia Cannot Turn Flagstaff House Into A Mosque – Sam Pee Yalley

Related Stories Former Ghana's High Commissioner to India, Sam Pee Yalley says Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cannot ‘turn the Flagstaff House into a mosque’.



According to him, since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were accusing late President John Evans Atta Mills of turning the Presidency into a ‘church’, Dr Bawumia being a Muslim, cannot turn it into a mosque.



“You remember when Professor Mills was praying in the castle; there was all these hullabaloo that he was turning the castle into a church. Now; I am not against Muslim religion; what is Bawumia doing?. Every evening, people have to go and break their fast; if I was Bawumia, I will not do a thing like that; I would rather go to the poor areas of Fadama, Zongo to go and break my fast with the people there. We should stop all these façade. If you say somebody was turning the castle into a church, you cannot also turn the flagstaff house into a mosque. This religious bigotry should stop” he said during a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji, Saturday.