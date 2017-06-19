Mr. President Where Are You…You Cannot Put The Country On Autipilot

Related Stories “Ghanaians are feeling insecure in the country under the first six months of President Akufo Addo’s administration” says Former Ghana's High Commissioner to India, Sam Pee Yalley.



He was speaking to the pockets of violence erupting in the country with the latest one being the lynching of Major Maxwell Mahama and the shooting of Constable Michael Kporyi of the Ghana Police Service by unknown assailants while on patrol duties at Michel Camp in Accra.



Sam Pee Yalley does not understand why the President should be outside the country while these attacks are taking place.



According to him, President Akufo Addo needs to stop ‘travelling around’ and put measures in place in the country to make Ghanaians safe.



“Ghanaians need your leadership more in this crisis. You have travelled enough come home we need you to come and sit at the flagstaff house and work” he said.



Sam Pee Yalley who was contributing to a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji added: “there is a sinister ploy in this country being perpetrated by a group of people under the NPP; they could be subordinate criminals parading as NPP people but it takes a commander in chief, a man who has sworn an oath to defend this country and the constitution to be in office giving instructions and directives. You don’t go to town hall meetings and be issuing instructions. You don’t do that. There is so much wrong going on in this country and we need a leader. Mr President where are you? Mr President where are you? People are being killed, policemen are being shot, cocaine is turning to this, gold is turning to this; Mr President where are you. You cannot put this country on autopilot. We need your leadership in this country. For the first six months things have not gone well…Mr President we are sinking and we need your leadership”