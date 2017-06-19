Arrest NPP Hooligans: Akufo-Addo To Police

Related Stories Thugs associated with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), will find no comfort in the Akufo-Addo government, the President has said at the State House during the swearing-in ceremony of new Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo on Monday, 19 June.



"You'll find no shield in my government from the law," Nana Akufo-Addo told such hooligans, adding that recent mayhem by some NPP supporters in the Savelugu municipality of the Northern Region was "obviously unacceptable".



The thugs are bent on preventing the president's newly appointed Municipal Chief Executive (DCE), Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, from taking office because they claim she is not a member of the NPP.



There has been mayhem in the area since last week over the matter.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has, therefore, urged the police to crack down on all forms of hooliganism in the country irrespective of who is behind it and their political affiliation.



"I use this occasion to assure the country that my government will not shield anyone found to have broken the laws of this country. Application of the laws of the land must occur in the words of the judicial oath: without fear or favour, … or ill will, and, therefore, without recourse to the political or religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land. When you fall foul of the law, you must be dealt with accordingly and the law enforcement agencies, including the judiciary must ensure this is done. To persons perpetrating acts of lawlessness in the name of being members of the ruling party, let me make it clear to you that you will find no shield in my government from the law.



"Recent disturbances in Savelugu, for example, where allegedly a handful of party executives and youth, trying to prevent the Municipal Chief Executive who has been duly appointed with the requisite approval of the Municipal Assembly from working, are obviously unacceptable.



"I urge the police to do everything in their power to bring to book all those who fall foul of the law. We cannot have development which will bring jobs to our youth without order," he said.



