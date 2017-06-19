Prez Akufo-Addo Must Act Swiftly To End Corruption In Ghana - Kabila

Related Stories CPP Stalwart, James Kwabena Bomfeh has asked the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, to crack the whip on corrupt officials in the country.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila noted that the President's talk about corruption is enough and therefore called him not to pay lip service to the fight against corruption which is eating up the country's development.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo should take a swift action to address this national canker.



He also wants the President to begin the fight from his own backyard, ensuring that his Ministers, Parliamentarians and entire appointees are put in check.



Kabila however added that the fight against corruption should be a collective effort by all government officials, politicians and all Ghanaians.



Also touching on the issue of corruption, NDC Communicator Bernard Anim Piesie supported the call by Kabila, adding that the President should not pick and choose who to prosecute so far as corruption is concerned.



He stressed that corruption has no political colour and so every person found guilty of corruption should be dealt without any partisan considerations.