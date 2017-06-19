I Support Putting Criminals To Death - Kabila

Related Stories Sentencing criminals to death has over the years become a controversial issue as Ghanaians are divided on whether the government should scrap death penalties or not.



Some section of Ghanaians have argued that death penalties are archaic and an infringement on the people's right to life, while another section seem to go by the proverb "he who lives by the sword dies by the sword" meaning those who commit violent acts must expect to suffer violence themselves.



James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila delivered his submissions on the issue of death sentence in the country.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's flagship programme, the CPP stalwart supported the idea for death penalties to be meted out to criminals in the nation.



He explained that until death penalties are excluded from the laws of the country, he would have it being exercised.



He wondered how an armed robber, for instance, will attack a family mercilessly resulting in the loss of lives and when found guilty of crimes punishable by death, should receive a lesser sentence.



“From the Christian point of view, an advocate of Christ principles and so forth; you’ll say we shouldn’t kill the person. We should give him/her opportunity to repent but our laws point out that in order not for it to be a trend, we should punish the culprit. And the punishment is death penalty and if we haven’t changed that law, I am not against it”.