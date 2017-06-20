Savelugu Rejects NPP, Akufo-Addo; Vows To Hand Seat To NDC

Related Stories Youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Savelugu/Nanton municipality have denounced the party and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The message of denouncement was sent through the Minister for State at the Presidency in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong, who led a government delegation to the municipality.



This follows a refusal by constituents to reach a compromise with the Minister and the delegation.



The visit among other things was to convince constituents to accept the new Municipal Chief Executive confirmed by assembly members on May 13, 2017.



The appointment of Hajia Ayishetu Seidu witnessed fierce resistance including demonstrations and press conferences in a quest to get the President to revoke her appointment.



The Bryan Acheampong-led delegation revealed that President Akufo-Addo cannot revoke Hajia Seidu’s appointment, hinting that if he does so other constituents who had similar concerns will do same; thus causing uprising and chaos.



“The president says he is pleading with you, that he has heard all your complaints and cries. He appreciates your concerns but he is appealing to you to allow her to work and be observed. Her appointment can be revoked if she faults so give her the chance.”



But there was uproar after Mr Acheampong, who is also Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, delivered his message. The agitated constituents taunted back at the Minister, telling him that they will not rescind their decision thus if the president wants to maintain the MCE then he should forget Savelugu and Nanton parliamentary seats come 2020.



The one-hour meeting, which was formally supposed to be between the delegation and constituency executives, ended abruptly as constituents maintained their entrenched position.



“We are giving you the party symbol, flag, and our Member of Parliament Somed Gunu to go and give them to Nana Addo that we don’t want NPP party. The woman can be the MCE and work with the President but as for us, we can’t work with her and will not accept her today or tomorrow.”



“If the president is ready to replace the new MCE with one person then fine he can but we will not be part of NPP. As for the woman, even the security can stop protecting her because we will not hurt her but NPP should forget this seat in 2020. Already, the seat belonged to the NDC and we worked hard to snatch it so we will give it back to them in the next election,” leader of the constituents Alhaji Mohammed Muftawu added.