NDC Meets On Botchwey Report

Related Stories The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be meeting on the 455-page document compiled by the 13-member Prof Kwesi Botchwey committee.



The committee which was formed to investigate why the party lost the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections, submitted its report to the party leadership on Monday, 19th June, 2017 at the party's headquarters.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Fred Agbenyo, the Deputy Communications Director of the party said on Wednesday, June 21, the second highest decision-making body within the party, NEC will be meeting to decide on the way forward.



"NEC will be meeting tomorrow to decide on the way forward...we will follow the recommendations of the report and I assure party members that we will do all we can to win power in 2020. We urge everybody to get involved; all of us should remain committed" he said.



In presenting the report, Prof Botchwey said: “We did a very comprehensive job of listening to everybody.



Everybody spoke frankly and honestly. We do make a number of recommendations including a recommendation that the party puts together a group of credible and eminent members of our party to undertake a peace-making and healing tour of the country and visit all key sectors and constituencies. We believe this is extremely important for purposes of creating the necessary conditions for any serious work that needs to be done in the way of the party restructuring and renewal.



We also have a recommendation that the party takes steps to restore the integrity of the biometric register and the expanded Electoral College. Additionally, we recommend that steps be taken to restore the capacity and effectiveness of the party’s organs, especially to the branch level. We believe these organs are most critical because they are the party’s immediate connections with the people. We are, after all, a truly mass party.



We also have recommendations on ways in which we can and must improve the collation of election results. We also believe that steps ought to be taken by the party to reconnect itself properly to our social democratic roots and the principal actors in these social democratic roots – the social forces that populate our social democratic base".





