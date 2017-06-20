Nana Addo Won't Shield Lawbreakers – Obiri Boahen Warns NPP Troublemakers

Related Stories The Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP], Nana Obiri Boahen has said that the Nana Addo-led government will not condone any hooliganism from his party members and Ghanaians in general during his tenure.



He warned that, party members who are ‘testing the law’ should be cautious since no one will go scot free if grabbed by law enforcers for their law-breaking acts.



Infuriated by unfortunate happenings by some NPP youth in the last couple of weeks, President Akufo-Addo has served notice that neither he nor his government would provide a safe haven for people – including his own party members.



“I use this occasion to assure the country that my government will not shield anyone found to have broken the laws of this country,” he stated during the swearing-in of the newly appointed Chief Justice (CJ), Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo, yesterday.



That was in reference to recent disturbances at Savelugu, where a handful of executives of the ruling NPP and some youth are trying to prevent the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who has duly been given the requisite approval by members of the Municipal Assembly from working.



For the president, this is unacceptable and has since urged the police to “do everything in their power to bring to book all those who fall foul of the law.”



However, Nana Obiri Boahene on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ also charged the police service to be “proactive” in their duty to make arrest of these troublemakers irrespective of their party affiliation.



“They [Police] should be up and doing. Or unless they want the president to do their job to make arrest for them. There’s no law in Ghana to protect party members. The police should be up and doing,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.