NPP Must Capitalize On Kwesi Botchwey Report To Put House In Order - Obiri Boahen

Related Stories NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahene says it will be advisable for the ruling ‘Elephant’ fraternity to capitalize on the findings of the 13-member committee set up by the opposition NDC to review their defeat.



According to him, the NPP must work harder to find solutions to their little hitches during the 2016 campaign period - this he believes will keep them in power come 2020.



“What lessons are we learning from them [NDC]? Whatever recommendations by their committee will be beneficial to us [NPP],” he said.



The report on why the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the December 7, 2016 general election to then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been released with startling revelations.



At the handing over of the 455-page report to the party’s leadership in Accra yesterday, the Chairman of the 13-member committee, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, said it was time for the party to find means of collating its own results from the polling stations to the top ‘independently’.



The report, titled, ‘listening to the grassroots’, said the NDC must take urgent steps to restore the integrity of the register.



According to the chairman of the committee, the mood of anger and disappointment among some party members and some leaders was understandable.



However, it was important for “elders and eminent people go round to sooth people and calm tempers to restore an environment of trust and unity in the party so as to create the foundation for the party’s restructuring.”



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, the deputy Chief Scribe of the ruling party noted that – “Whatever problems in the NDC, we have the same problem in the NPP so we must resolve that before 2020 elections. For me, I will urge all NPP members to take good lessons from the Kwesi Botchwey report. It will be of a benefit to us.”