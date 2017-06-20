NPP Aspiring Women’s Org. Commends New Chief Justice

Related Stories A Leading Contender for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Women's Organizer's position, Mad. Kate Gyamfuah, has lauded the newly sworn in Chief Justice, Mad. Sophia Akuffo, for her lead role in the empowerment of women in the country.



Mad. Kate Gyamfuaa says the appointment of another female Chief Justice by the President in succession is a demonstration of the leadership capabilities of women in Ghana.



The leading NPP women's aspirant said she was very hopeful that the new CJ will continue the goodworks of her predecessor, Mad. Georgina Theodore Woode, whose reign saw massive facelift in the Judiciary.



Mad. Gyamfuaa, who is also the former National Deputy Women's Organizer, therefore declared her readiness to work hard in complimenting the efforts of Ghana's two illustrious female leaders and others alike in improving the development and contributions of women in governance and socioeconomic development.



The aspirant has expertise in political leadership, having worked at various levels of the NPP in ensuring growth of the party.



She has been a member of the National Executive Committee(NEC), National Council of Patrons, Eminent Group of Financiers, Life Patron of the Eastern Regional Council of Elders and Former Women's Organizer for the Akwatia Constituency.



The aspirant is also the Founder and Leader of the NPP Women For Change, the Wednesday's Club and Life Patron of the Eastern Regional Women's Wing of the party.