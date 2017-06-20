‘Comfortable Lead Comment’ Was Just To Deceive Us – NDC Man

Related Stories A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as false claims by party executives that it had a collation centre for the December 7, 2016 polls.



Alhaji Sani Mohammed revealed that almost all the constituencies did not have any means to collate results from polling stations to the national headquarters.



His comment is in sharp contrast to claims by Deputy General Secretary (NDC) Koku Anyidoho during one of the party’s dawn press conferences on Thursday December 8, 2016.



He stated that given the results they have collated, the party is in a ‘comfortable lead’.



But Alhaji Sani on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday said that comment by Mr. Anyidoho was borne out of malice.



He indicated that the comfortable lead comment was just to assuage the frustration of supporters.



“We did not have a collation centre for the election. In the Ashanti region and other areas, we did not have any place to collate results” he bemoaned.



Alhaji Sani who is also the former Vice Chairman of the NDC said the recommendations of the Kwasi Botchwey Committee only affirms their reasons which led to the party’s humiliating defeat.



This notwithstanding, he called for all hands on deck to ensure a resounding victory in the 2020 elections.



“We have now recognized the party belongs to the grassroots so we will correct our wrongs and move forward.



