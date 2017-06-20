President Akufo-Addo Swears In Former Chief Justice Onto Council Of State

Related Stories The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, swore in the former Chief Justice of the Republic, Georgina Theodora Wood, as a Member of the Council of State.



It will be recalled that on the 14th of February, 2017, President Akufo-Addo announced the composition of the membership of the Council of State. Since there was no living former Chief Justice, at the time, the President was unable to propose a name for the approval of Parliament, in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(i).



It is for this reason that the President on Tuesday swore in the former Chief Justice as a Member of the Council of State, after the retirement of Chief Justice Georgina Wood.



In his remarks, after the swearing-in ceremony, President Akufo-Addo, in the presence of other Members of the Council, noted that “I think that this is a body that will benefit considerably form your experience, from all that you have been doing in your life, up till now.”



The membership of the Council, the President noted, puts together people from all walks of life and from different contributions to our national development.



However, “yours is unique, the first female head of the Judiciary, the longest serving Chief Justice we have had in our history. Those, in itself, provide a rich vein of information and of service that you can add,” the President added



The President continued, “I know that your work will enhance even more the work that is being done (by the Council of State). I am happy that I have had the opportunity to swear you into office, and I know that you are going to do a good job for all of us.”



On her part, Georgina Wood thanked President Akufo-Addo for the honour to serve on the Council of State.



She assured the President of her full co-operation, contribution and assistance in service to the people of Ghana.



“Mr. President, I do recognize that, largely, the constitutional role of the Council of State is consultative and advisory, but I do also recognize the crucial importance it plays in the governance of this nation.



And, having listened to you a number of times spell out your vision and the goals that you have for this country through various means – job creation, improving the economy, fight against corruption and impunity, all which are meant to enhance the lives of the good people of Ghana – Mr. President you can count on my loyalty to the people of Ghana and to the constitution and the experience that I have gained over this 47 years,” she added.