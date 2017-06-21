I Did My Job Very Well As Communications Minister – Omane Boamah

Related Stories Former Minister of Communication Omane Boamah has responded to allegations made by Dr. Ibrahim Zuberu, claiming that he kept some vital information to himself which caused the defeat of the NDC.



According to Dr. Ibrahim Zuberu, Omane Boamah and Seth Terkper refused to give out vital information to party communicators to counter the claims of the New Patriotic Party.



Reports by 3news.com also indicate that Zuberu further added Omane Boamah could share important information on Radio Gold but never shared that information with anyone.



The former minister has responded to the allegations by saying he did his job very well as communications minister.



“This is untrue and most unfortunate, particularly at this time that our great party the National Democratic Congress is embarking on a healing process to recapture power in 2020.” He said



He has made clear to Dr. Zuberu and all interested parties that he did his best possible to relay every information that was available to the ministry and fit for public consumption.



Giving evidence of his commitment to his duties as a minister, he identified the publishing of the “Accounting to the People" book which was also known as the Greenbook. This book according to him outlined government’s achievements.



He also mentioned that speaking notes were regularly provided on topical issues to communicators on several platforms which included platforms with elected Executives of NDC, and also disseminated widely, press statements on topical issues.



The “Government for the people” fora was not exempted from the list of the former minister as one of the ministry’s initiative to advance communication and provide adequate information to both citizens and party communicators.



“I am guided by the tone and spirit of our noble and collective desire to heal, rejuvenate, reorganize, and to recapture power in the next three years and six months ahead” he added.