Otiko’s Woman Begs Bugri Naabu

Related Stories One of the three women leaders who were cited for breach of party structures by holding what New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the Northern Region described as an illegal meeting with Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, Minister of Gender and Social Protection has shown some remorse.



The Tamale South Constituency Women’s organizer, Madam Afishetu Abdul-Wahab who was nearly axed from her position as a result, is begging the party’s hierarchy to temper justice with a promise never to return to her old ways.



In an official letter written and addressed to the Regional Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu, the embattled Women’s said her action was borne out of the fact that she was not aware the Gender Minister’s meeting was not sanctioned by the office of the Regional Chairman.



Madam Afishetu Abdul-Wahab it would be recalled was reported to have rained verbal abuses at Daniel Bugri Naabu over claims the latter was acting unilaterally in the wake of a fracas between him and the former National Women’s Organiser of the party.



She and two of her colleagues were said accused the NPP chairman of peddling falsehood.



“We Constituency Women Organizers of the Northern Region described as lies being peddled by the Northern Regional Chairman of NPP Bugri Naabu.



The Gender Minister was in the region to represent the first Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akuffo Addo on the celebration of International Midwives day, being the national women organizer of NPP Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba decided to meet her women organizers.



We want to state categorically clear that the meeting was only for the minister to thank her women for working very hard to achieve a resounding victory and moreover to assure us of her commitment to see to the welfare of the women.



We want to clear the air on the purported lies in the news by the regional chairman that the minister came to introduce school feeding coordinators to them.



We are solidly behind our Gender Minister and therefore we will not agree with any individual who will undermine and disrespect her. The general public is therefore informed that the meeting was a successful one”, they said in their responses at the time.