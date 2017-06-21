Boniface Blasts NDC Over Affordable Housing Neglect

Boniface Abubakar Saddique Related Stories The Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, has lambasted the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for neglecting the affordable housing project.



According to him, the huge housing deficit in the country, which has become an albatross on the neck of the state, could have been reduced significantly had the immediate past administration completed the project which was started by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under President John Agyekum Kufuor.



But the NDC, then led by Prof. John Evans Atta Mills (of blessed memory) and his vice, John Dramani Mahama (who later became the head of the then government) – after winning the 2008 elections – “strangely turned their backs at the mighty project.”



Mr Boniface stated that because of neglect of the project, Ghana is now faced with a staggering 150,000 units housing deficit annually.



“If the previous administration had completed the affordable housing project, at least the housing deficit could have been reduced by now,” he said. “Now the cost of completing the project has tripled and it is not good for the country,” he bemoaned.



The minister made these observations when addressing a mammoth durbar at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region, which is home to several Zongo communities.



According to him, he was touring the Zongo communities in the country to be abreast with their specific challenges and needs so that his ministry could properly address them.



Mr Boniface condemned the practice whereby an incoming government abandons projects started by its predecessor, saying that weird trend stalls growth and development “If you have doubts about a particular project, just call for audit and continue,” he urged.



The Asokore Mampong chief, Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah, whose palace hosted the meeting, admonished people living in the Zongo communities to play leading roles in supporting the government to transform their areas.



Noting that the Zongo communities have remained stagnant in respect of development for so many years, Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah commended the NPP administration under Nana Akufo-Addo, and in particular, Boniface, for having the courage and vision to transform the Zongos.



The municipal chief executive (MCE) for Asokore Mampong, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, stated that the NPP government is determined to work assiduously to kick out poverty and hardship from the Zongo areas.



He appealed passionately to all and sundry – notably people living in the Zongo areas – to contribute their quota to help transform their areas, adding that the chiefs at Asokore Mampong should be applauded for being development oriented.





