Kwesi Botchwey Report: It's Painful NPP Might Take A Clue And Protect Their Party - Alhaji Sani

Related Stories Former Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Sani Mohammed has confirmed that Professor Kwesi Botchwey’s Committee Report is an affirmation of many issues raised to have been the cause of NDC's defeat in the 2016 elections.



According to him, whatever Kwesi Botchwey’s report says are echoing what has been said already unless some people want to suppress the truth, thus the report has confirmed everything which has been said.



Speaking on Asempa FM’s 'Eko Si Sen', Alhaji Sani Mohammed reiterated that “everything which is going round as the cause of our defeat is the same as those captured in the Committee’s report”.



“I mean corruption, disrespect for the party foot soldiers and misappropriation of campaign funds are all parts of our defeat. You heard the fight between Murtala Mohammed and Haruna Iddrisu which one of them told the other using corrupt money to campaign against another. How can you not believe when it is coming from a party member? That was a childish behaviour they exhibited. This confirms the Committee’s report that corruption has flooded our party,” he indicated.



Alhaji Sani also mentioned that the arrogance of some of the young ones caused our down fall in the 2016 election as many of them didn’t have any respect for the elders of the party; making it difficult for the elders to direct the young ones to the right path.



He maintained that whatever the Committee’s report says, every NDC member is aware of it.



“The Committee’s report is a wakeup call for us and not meant to judge us. What pains me is that the NPP might take advantage of our report and protect their party. The NPP might take a clue from our mistake and do the right things in their party,” he averred.



Stating another cause of the NDC's defeat, Alhaji Sani mentioned that there was poor communication between the party and the NDC government; to the extent of no consultation with the party in the appointments of some people into government.



“The party brought the government into power and so the government cannot do anything at the blind side of the party. Former President Mahama has taken all the blame and so we must change our strategy and work with the report of Kwesi Botchwey. The defeat of NDC cannot be shared equally, though all of us are to be blamed for it,” he stated.