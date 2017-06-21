We've To Admit Our Mistakes And Apologize To The Grass Roots Members - Fmr. NDC Vice Chair

Related Stories The over 1 million defeat the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) suffered in the 2016 elections has been described as the mother of all defeats in Ghana’s political history by former Vice Chairman of the party, Alhaji Sani Mohammed.



According to the founding member of the NDC, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) did not just defeat the NDC in last year’s election but rather humiliated the latter into opposition with that wide vote margin.



“NPP didn’t just defeat us, they humiliated us and made us naked before the public and I don’t think any party can defeat another party with this kind of margin in Ghana again. It is the mother of all defeats and so if you love NDC, this is the time to throw away any squabbles existing among us; whether we like it or not, by God’s grace we know our mistakes,” he said on Asempa FM’s 'Eko Si Sen' afternoon programme.



He maintained that the defeat the opposition NDC suffered in the hands of the ruling NPP is undeniable and cannot be hidden; emphasizing that “we are responsible for the defeat we suffered in the hands of the NPP.”



He revealed that NDC had no root holding the party during the 2016 campaign; recalling that the NDC Ashanti Regional Executives never visited any place in the region till now.



He reiterated that they neglected the party work and solely relied on the achievements of former President John Mahama, expecting the achievements to work magic for NDC in the 2016 elections.



“From 1992 till today, I have not seen this kind of campaign before. We didn’t have collation centres and I am happy the report says we should go back to our root. We have to go back to the grass roots to apologise to them for neglecting them and assure them that we are with them; let’s admit our mistakes before them,” he advised.



He however cautioned that Regional Executives, especially those in the Ashanti Region should not be allowed to go to the grass roots to apologise as the people have sworn to beat them up; thus, neutral people should be sent to calm tempers at the grass root level.



