NDC Is For Rawlings – Wontumi Tells NDC Leadership

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi thinks some individuals within the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] are parading themselves as immortals towards their party's founder, John Jerry Rawlings.



The worried Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party [NPP], says it’s unfortunate how ‘babies’ have grown up to disrespect “a man who toiled for the NDC party.”



To him – “NDC belongs to Rawlings and his wife but look at how they are treating his wife, really unfortunate. NDC leadership always turn down Rawlings's advice which seems to be hunting them, and that caused their defeat.”



Chairman Wontumi on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ was reacting to the findings of the 13-member committee set up by the opposition NDC to review their 2016 election defeat.



At the handing over of the 455-page report to the party’s leadership in Accra, the Chairman of the committee, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, captured in his report that, the mood of anger and disappointment among some party members and some leaders played a role in their defeat.



This seems to have triggered the NPP man to yell at the leadership of the NDC to adhere to their founder’s advice or “shut up” since their party’s founder has on several occasions warned the party against most of the findings in the report that allegedly led to their defeat.