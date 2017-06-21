Stop Attacking Rawlings - Kofi Adams Tells NDC Communicators

Related Stories Mr. Kofi Adams, National Organizers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a stern warning to party communicators to desist from attacking former President Rawlings or face party sanctions.



According Mr. Kofi Adams, former president Jerry John Rawlings is still a hugely significant figure, and a "fountain of knowledge".



He therefore urged all party members to regard the party's founder as an an integral factor in the party's efforts to reorganize follow last year's momentous defeat. “I believe that those who have had verbal diarrhea and gone on all kinds of attacks and talking anyhow [against Mr Rawlings]; such persons will have to be advised to cease or will not have to speak on behalf of the party...we are not going to tolerate such things,” he said.



Speaking on Joy FM's PM Express show, Mr. Adams explained that two communicators who had attacked the former head of state did so out of ignorance.



Referring to some party communicators, Mr. Adams said, "many of them either don’t understand where we have come from or need to realize that sometimes you need to go back and ask yourself what exactly he [Mr Rawlings] is saying”.



He stated that former president Rawlings is a type of person that would be willing to stay by the one's side any day as long as one was not "offending the truth".