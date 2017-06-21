Return of John Mahama in 2020 is in full force - Hajia Mahama

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama is set to return as the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020 irrespective of machinations to sabotage his comeback, National Women’s Organizer of the party Hajia Joyce Zainab Mahama has revealed.



She disclosed on Accra-based Okay Fm, that Ghanaians are yearning for the return of the former president after he earlier proposed for a party reorganization.



“He was the one who called for party reorganization and soon after that most Ghanaians said he should return and lead the party as its flagbearer. They have seen the good things he did under his tenure as President having been deceived by the current government. It is apt they give him another chance to lead the country in 2020”, she emphasized.



Hajia Joyce Zainab Mahama observed that Ghanaians have become aware of the kind of deceit they were subjected to after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed the reigns of the country.



“If Christians knew Jesus was a savior of the world, they would not have crucified him. If Ghanaians had been made aware President Mahama was the Jesus of present day, they would not have voted against him. If God has blessed you then you are truly blessed. Former President John Dramani Mahama is the only person to lead the NDC in order to win and transform Ghana”, she stressed.



She accused the current president of still embarking on campaigns when he has been mandated by Ghanaians to deliver on a litany of promises he made prior to the 2016 polls.



“We are not going to accept excuses because he himself said some of the promises will be fulfilled in 100 days but we are not seeing them yet”, she concluded.