Related Stories National Organizer of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says he will not tolerate some "fools" within the umbrella fratenity.



The NDC National Executive Committee (NEC) member was referring to former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu Juabeng, Hon. Kwaku Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh.



Speaking on Okay FM's "Ade Akye Abia" Programme, Kofi Adams who was responding to some comments by the former MCE regarding the comprehensive defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), explained that "characters like Hon. Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh should not be contributing to such intellectual discourse of the party."



Mr. Kofi Adams, who likened also Mr. Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh to an imbecile in a kings court yard, added that it's about time the NDC begins its healing process to enable them recapture power in 2020 than to spend time on such frivolous comments from an NDC activist who was appointed by default to head an office as a municipal chief executive.



Kofi Adams has been at the butt of several accusations by members of the NDC after the party managed 44.4% of valid votes cast in the 2016 National elections.



Yamoah Ponkoh had earlier called for him to be hanged for leading the party into opposition as a national campaign Coordinator.



“I laughed it off when I heard Kofi Adams saying he (Kofi) should be blamed for our defeat, he should stop irritating our ears; why should he (Kofi) accept the blame? why did he accept to be the National Campaign Coordinator when he knew that he was going to fail us? I mean why, it is an unforgivable sin. Andy Okrah and Kofi Adams need to be hanged for our defeat. They should have humbly rejected the offers when they were appointed. They have no excuse to give.



“This defeat is a serious blow to us, we are now going to feel the impact of our loss, our supporters are being vilified, killed, beaten everyday by New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters, watch the space, the harassment will be worst after the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is sworn in office,” he lamented earlier this year.



He maintains that Kofi Adams did a terrible job as the Campaign Coordinator including the setting up of abysmal regional campaign teams which he said failed to live up to expectation.