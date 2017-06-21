Hopeson Adorye Shelves National Organizer Ambition …To Support Sammi Awuku

Related Stories Hopeson Adorye, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) dye-in-the –wool activist, who was nursing an ambition to contest for the National Organiser position has decided to step down and rally support behind Sammi Awuku, the Youth Organizer of the party, who has been highly tipped to become the next National Organizer.



This decision, according to the NPP communications member, was in the interest of the party and is to prove a point to all Ghanaians that the NPP remained a peaceful party.



In a telephone interview with this paper yesterday, Hopeson Adorye said, “l have decided to step down and throw my support behind Sammi Awuku to become the national organizer of the NPP. There is no need for internal struggle which might affect the unity of the party”.



The former constituency secretary of the NPP in the Kpong Katamanso constituency lost the position to John Boadu when they contested with the then incumbent, Alhaji Moctar Bamba on March 1, 2014, at the party’s delegate’s conference.



He told the paper that he decided to rescind his decision after Sammi Awuku declared to take over as the national youth organizer.



Below is a statement signed by Mr. Adorye’s Special Assistant Opoku Nti Ernest to confirm his interview with this paper:



HOPESON YAOVI ADORYE RESCINDS DECISION TO CONTEST FOR THE POSITION OF NATIONAL ORGANISER OF THE NPP





I wish to draw to the attention of all members of the New Patriotic Party and the general public, that, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye will no longer run for the position of National Organizer as put out earlier by his outfit.



This is to also confirm the audio in circulation put out as an interview Mr Adorye granted Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong (KABA), on his midday show on Asempa FM, today, Tuesday, June 20, 2017.



It should also be put on record that Mr. Adorye's sole interest to contest for this position was to see the New Patriotic Party win both the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, A yeoman's job he genuinely believes Sammi Awuku can execute better, hence his decision to throw his support behind him.



Mr. Adorye further assures his supporters, loved ones, members of the NPP, including supporters of his opponent, that he will continue to work tirelessly and fearlessly in support of the party to offer Ghanaians the best of governance and as well, help strengthen the grassroots base of the party for future elections.



To all those he has, by this decision, disappointed, he profusely extends his apologies for the inconvenience caused them.



Long live the NPP! Long Live Mother Ghana!!