NDC, NPP ‘Fight’ Over Which Party Is More Corrupt

It was fireworks on Adom FM's Morning Show, 'Dwaso Nsem' on Wednesday Morning when panelists on the show decided to each other up.



Their debates which later turned into an argument was about deciding which of the two main political parties – the NPP and the NDC – has shown tendencies of being more corrupt whiles in power.



While Agbesi Nutsu, a leading member of the NDC claimed the NPP had characters which exhibit features of corrupt persons and has shown through their past stints in power that they are more corrupt.



Agbesi insisted that these people have taking actions which would automatically lead to scandals in this administration.



The views of Agbesi Nutsu, was not shared by shared by Nana Yaw Preko, a communications team member of the NPP.



He called on Agbesi to remember the numerous scandals that happened under the Mahama administration and know how corrupt persons in the NDC are.



Watch the two communicators accuse each other’s political party of engaging in corruption below:





