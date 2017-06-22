Rawlings Turns 70 Today Amidst Election Woes Of NDC

Related Stories Former president, Jerry John Rawlings has turned 70 years of age, making him the second former president to become a septuagenarian. The first ever former president to have hit 70 and above is John Kufuor of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The former military leader continues to be praised near and wide for what many have considered his exceptional leadership skills in the promotion of justice and accountability in governance.



With his moral support and charisma, Jerry Rawlings was able to see the NDC win political power just after Ghana transitioned to a democratic republic in 1992.



Fast forwarding to present times, Jerry Rawlings seems to have been faced with various forms of challenges within his party, a development which led to his wife, Konadu Agyemang Rawlings breaking away from the party to form her own party titled the National Democratic Party (NDP).



Being the father and founder of the party, Jerry Rawlings still had to stick to the NDC despite raising concerns over the possible defeat of the party during the 2016 elections, a development he likened to matters of corruption and lack of accountability.



Now the NDC is in opposition and Jerry Rawlings is calling for “fresh leadership” to lead the party. But even as he celebrates his 70th birthday, it is expected that the former leader will be running the affairs of the party.