Mahama Will Be A Disaster For 2020 Elections — NDC Activist

Related Stories Former Deputy Upper East Regional Cultural Officer at the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Patrick Azika, has advised party members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to forget bringing back John Mahama or face disaster in the 2020 elections.



Speaking at a constituency meeting on Wednesday, June 21, Mr. Azika cautioned members of the party to carve a new route if the party is ready to come back to power in 2020.



According to Mr. Azika, party executives should be cautious with who leads the party because it will be hell to witness another loss in the 2020 polls.



Mr. Azika also called on former President, John Dramani Mahama to rescind any decision to contest in the interest of the party and enjoy his emoluments as a former president.



Mr Azika is of the view that former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah is the affable candidate with the charisma of appealing to floating voters and party sympathisers.



The comment was made after the final submission of the Prof. Kwesi Botchwey committee report, which was to pave way for aspirants planning to contest the flagbearership of the NDC to begin lobbying for potential delegates across the constituencies.



Although there are equally qualified persons to lead the party, Azika thinks this is the time for the party to come together to assess individual skills, experience and the potential to capture power in 2020 elections.