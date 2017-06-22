MPs, Aspirants Contributed To NDC Defeat – Nii Lantey

Related Stories Former Sports Minister and Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has revealed that Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama has been cited several times in the report for contributing in various ways towards the defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The lawmaker said, several recommendations have been made to that effect when asked the role of the former first lady and if she was instrumental in the NDC’s defeat at the polls on Joy News.



“She was cited several times in the report and certain recommendations were also given”, he revealed.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye who is part of the 13-member committee that probed the causes of their defeat at the December 7, 2016 polls, indicated that former President John Dramani Mahama also had his shortfalls and recommendations were equally made.



He however stated that the party’s chances in future elections greatly depend on its ability to implement some of the recommendation he said are critical for party unity and reorganization towards making it a formidable force to reckon with.



According to him, some of the recommendations require financial backing whereas others do not but failed to mention exactly how much will be required to implement these recommendations made by the committee he is a member.



“Even we MPs and those who were aspiring contributed in various ways to the party’s defeat. It is not peculiar to some individuals”, he emphasized.



The Kwasi Botchwey led committee presented its report to the party on Monday June 19, 2017 indicating that weak intellectual and research base played a key role in the party’s defeat in the 2016 elections.



According to the committee, the NDC needs to take steps to crowd the party with critical thinkers in order to make the NDC a better party.



The report also recommended a “peacemaking and healing tour” which should be led by some eminent personalities of the party.



He was speaking at the NDC headquarters in Accra where national executives gathered to receive the report of the 13-member committee.



After six months of work, the committee has handed the report to the NDC National Chairman Kofi Portuphy. The chairman Prof. Kwesi Botchwey proceeded to feed the media with some seven recommendations contained in the report.