NDC Nearly Won 2016 Polls - Former Minister

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) could have easily retained political power in the 2016 polls, based on the recent findings of the party according to a member of the Kwasi Botchwey Committee tasked to investigate the hefty loss of the party.



“Our presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama lost almost one million votes in that very election from the party’s stronghold. If you look at the results again these votes did not go for any candidate and that should tell you that if proper organizations were done we could have won the polls with ease” Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, member of the 13-member committee stated.



“When we went round to speak to our members’ majority of them told the committee they were unable to partake in the polls because of their tight schedule and other things” Hon. Barbara Serwaa Asamoah revealed.



According to the former Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, several factors including complacency were identified as one of the hindrances that caused their disgraceful defeat in the polls.



“The way the campaigning was going some of us thought that JM had won the election in advance so we did not bother ourselves to ensure total victory come on our side” she confessed.



The committee member on radio interviews also discounted rumours that select party members were given opportunities to express their views as to reasons the party is in opposition now.



“It was an open forum. …we did not invite specific people to come and every member who is in the country did meet the committee so it is untrue that some people who wanted to speak were sidelined”



“We have finished our work and the party is not making the report open because of political strategy” she explained.