2016 Polls: Mahama 'Overworked Himself' – Alban Bagbin

Former President John Mahama should not be blamed for losing the 2016 presidential election because he "did more than his best, he overworked himself," Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has said.



According to him, the defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was “bound to happen” and it was something he foresaw.



The Nadowli-Kaleo MP told Bola Ray on Accra-based Starr FM on Wednesday that the NDC is, however, poised to retain power in 2020.



“I think that the NDC is getting itself ready for the 2020 elections,” Mr Bagbin said.



In his view, the global wind of change favoured liberal democrats against social democrats, thus, the party’s loss and not because Mr Mahama and the NDC did not work hard to retain the presidency.