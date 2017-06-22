I’m Handsome When I Look Into My Mirror – Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia aka general mosquito says he is a handsome looking gentleman when he looks into his mirror.



According to him, he was not offended despite ex-president Rawlings’ jovial attempt to brand him as an ‘ugly’ looking man who can’t fit to contest NDC’s presidential elections in Ghana.



Speaking in a media interview, the NDC Chief Scribe upheld that, looks of another person is always under the discretion of the other.



Therefore another person could hold the view of you being ugly whiles at the same time the other will also see you from different angle.



“We all have different eyes and different ways of admiring God’s creation, therefore no human on earth has control over another person’s looks.”



“I know I am handsome looking gentleman, when I look into the mirror, all I see is a handsome general secretary of the NDC”, he insisted.



Former President Rawlings recently at a rally to mark the NDC's 25th anniversary mocked at the General Mosquito of not being handsome.



In his words, the former military leader joked that “it’s a pity Asiedu Nketia is ugly. If he were handsome, the party would have made him flagbearer in 2020”.



But Johnson Asiedu Nketia in his interview insisted that, he knew his party’s founder was only creating comic relief therefore has not treated his comments seriously.