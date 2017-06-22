GITMO 2 Stay In Ghana 'Unconstitutional' Says Supreme Court

Related Stories A seven-member Supreme Court panel has ruled that it was illegal for two Guantanamo bay detainees - Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby - to be admitted into Ghana during the John Mahama administration without recourse to Parliament.



The panel, presided over by Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, in six to one (6 -1) majority decision, declared that it is unconstitutional for the two ex-detainees to be allowed into the country without Parliament's prior approval.



Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby arrived in Ghana for a two-year stay as part of a deal reached between the United States of America and the Government of Ghana from the Guantanamo Bay.



But their stay has been causing ‘fear and panic’ among the citizenry.







More soon....





