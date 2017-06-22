Hopeson Adorye Chickens Out Of NPP Contest

Hopeson Adorye Related Stories It has been confirmed that Outspoken communicator of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Hopeson Adorye will not be running for the National Organiser for the party again.



The hardworking party activist who had earlier hinted of running for the position it has been established, will now be throwing his support behind Sammy Awuku, current National Youth Organiser of the NPP who is aspiring to occupy National Organiser slot.



Sources close to Mr Adorye revealed exclusively to mynewsgh.com that both met and have come to a compromise that Sammy Awuku be allowed to contest while the former backs him ahead of the congress.



This was further confirmed on Accra-based Asempa Fm when Mr Adorye was asked about his preparations towards the contest.



“I have decided to step down and throw in support for Sammy Awuku in the interest of the NPP. There is no need for any internal struggle which might affect the unity of the party. I believe God’s time is the best. When I’m even 100 years, I will be the National Organizer of the NPP.” he stated.



Prior to the latest decision, Mr Awuku who turned down a ministerial appointment for party work, indicated that he was consummate democrat and open to contest with a promise to beat any of his contenders with ease.