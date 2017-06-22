I Salute Hopeson Adorye For Rescinding His Decision To Contest Awuku - Dominic Eduah

Related Stories Deputy National Youth Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dominic Eduah, has commended Hopeson Yaovi Adorye for stepping down and throwing his support for Sammy Awuku to run for the office of the National Organizer unopposed.



Speaking in a radio interview, Mr Eduah, who is himself gunning for the National Youth Organiser position, explained that "I worked closely with Sammy Awuku as his deputy at the youth wing and I think that his decision to contest as National Organiser is 100% necessary. His ideas and strategies are original and results are clear for everyone to see."



"But I'll also like to use this opportunity to commend my senior brother, Hopeson Adorye for his bravery in deciding to step aside and giving his blessing to Sammy Awuku to contest unopposed . . . maximum respect to senior Hopeson," he stated.



The "Field Marshall", as Dominic is affectionately called, concluded by pleading with the youth for unity and reward Awuku with the office of the National Organizer. He described Sammi Awuku as "a leader for our generation".