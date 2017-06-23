You’ll Reap From Your Sweat Soon – Ursula Tells Supporters

Related Stories Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, has called on party sympathizers to ensure that there is peace in all electoral activities to promote tranquility in the NPP.



Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, who is also the Minister of Communications, said the NPP continues to record petty avoidable conflicts during elections particularly at the primaries level, which affects the integrity of the party in the Constituency.



She was addressing hundreds of party members and sympathizers at the Ablekuma West Constituency Annual Delegates Conference in Accra, to deliberate on the progress of the party and the way forward.



This is in fulfillment of the party’s constitutional provision, which enjoins the party executives to call an annual delegates conference at the constituency level ahead of its regional and national delegate conferences.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said government was resolute to fulfill the promises in the party’s manifesto, and what it needed was “patience and maximum co-operation from the public”.



She assured the constituents that she would bring to bear her experience to propel the efforts of government to create more jobs to mitigate the menace of unemployment.



“We know you are looking forward to enjoying the benefits of your toils. Be assured that government is working assiduously to address your needs, and very soon, you will reap from your sweat,” she said.



The Minister said the public sector had limited job opportunities and that, government was directing its energies into harnessing the potentials of the private sector to become a viable source of jobs.



She said the NPP government needed more support as the party inherited “almost empty coffers” left over by the previous government.



“We inherited huge debts, so we are fixing things to regain progress in our economy. God is with us, and very soon we will get there. We are investing hugely in information technology, which is a great source of employment opportunities for every country.”



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful cautioned the party members and sympathizers against all forms of indecent behaviour, saying “President Akufo-Addo is a man of justice and will not spare anyone who flouts the law and retards the progress of the nation irrespective of your party affiliation.”



“The President is a president for all Ghanaians and not for only one party. Let us note this and act accordingly,” she added.



The conference attracted some of the party’s big shots including, General Secretary John Boadu, Mr Ebenezer Nii Nartey, MP for Ablekuma Central, Mr Adjei Sowa, Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive and Mr Jeff Konadu Addo, Director General of National Information Technology Agency.