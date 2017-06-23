Mahama Didn't Listen To Elders . . . The 'Kids' Caused His Defeat - Brig.Gen Nunoo-Mensah

Related Stories Former National Security Advisor in the erstwhile Mills and Mahama administrations, General Nunoo- Mensah says the defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 elections was far-fetched.



Speaking on 'Adekye Nsroma; on UTV Friday morning, General Nunoo-Mensah noted that the Mahama administration has been "bad" long enough while in government and wasn't surprised it resulted in the defeat of the party.



According to him, he advised Former President John Dramani Mahama on several national issues but were all not heeded.



He stated emphatically that during the regime of President Mahama, the level of disrespect for him became so intense that he prepared not to be part of the next administration if the former President had won a second term in the 2016 elections.



General Nunoo-Mensah further stressed that former President Mahama "didn't understand what the people want", adding that there was also too much indiscipline under his administration.



He stressed that the former President failed to listen to the elders in the party and would only use the "young persons" he appointed, who to him, "were doing nothing" to rule the nation.



To him, there were certain mistakes that the NDC made that cost them their humiliating defeat, hence urging the party to learn lessons from their past.



