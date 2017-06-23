Related Stories A former National Security Advisor, Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah says former President John Dramani Mahama didn't use "experienced sensible" people to rule the nation under his regime.



According to him, the former President dashed positions to young people who had little experience in governance and so cost the NDC their downfall.



Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah made this comment on 'Adekye Nsroma' on UTV Friday morning.



He noted that former President Mahama's administration would have succeeded if he had mixed the young government appointees with "experienced sensible" old members of the party to rule the country.



But to him, the influx of the youth at the helm of affairs of the State was problematic.



