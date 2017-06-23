'It Is Better To Borrow To Fund 'Free SHS' Than To Borrow And Chop The Money'- Minister

Related Stories The Minister for Education, Mathew Opoku Prempeh has said the government under the leadership of Akufo-Addo has committed $138 million dollars into its ‘Free SHS’ policy to ensure that Ghanaian students enjoy free but quality education.



He made this disclosure at the unveiling of Ghanaian movie star, Abraham Attah as the Ambassador for the Policy.



He said government is putting in place practical steps to ensure that the long awaited free SHS project becomes a huge success.



He mentioned that as a country the best way to invest the oil revenue is to invest in ‘Free SHS’ rather than capacity building adding that it is better “to borrow to fund free SHS than to borrow and just chop the money”.



Earlier on, the education minister had warned all candidates sitting the BECE exams that they would be granted an opportunity to enjoy the free SHS policy only if they passed their exams with flying colours.



Meanwhile, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo has assured all BECE candidates of a chance in the free SHS policy to live the dream of completing secondary education. So far, Ghana remains one of the countries in Africa to have an extensive coverage of education on a nationwide scale.



Although Ghana is putting in a lot of efforts to ensure that education receives the needed attention, that sector of the country continues to suffer with the lack of infrastructure, inadequate teaching and learning materials and the lack of teachers at the various levels of education in the country.