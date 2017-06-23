Kwesi Botchwey Committee Report Just Like AIDS Test Results - NDC Chairman

Related Stories Eastern Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has backed the party’s decision not to make the finding of the Professor Kwesi Botchwey Committee available to the public.



Bismark Tawiah Boateng said the report is not an opinion poll thus cannot be made public for the citizenry.



The 13-member Committee, formed after the NDC’s humiliating defeat in last year’s polls, was tasked to find out the causes of the party’s defeat.



Then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2016 presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo surprisingly secured a resounding one-touch victory by polling 53.85% of total valid votes cast against incumbent NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama who managed 44.40%.



Given this backdrop, former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey toured the country meeting the grassroot members of the NDC.



After about six months of deliberations, the Committee chairman, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey presented its findings to the NDC leadership and recommended they embark on a healing tour to ensure a formidable party ahead of the 2020 general elections.



The party leadership has kept the report under lock and key which has generated a lot of controversy with many questioning why they even announced the formation of the committee when they knew their finding won’t be made public.



But Mr. Tawiah Boateng on Adom FM’s political discussion show, Burning Issues hosted by Afia Pokua likened the report to an HIV/AIDS test report.



“Just like a doctor will describe the medical report of an AIDS patient as confidential, the Kwesi Botchwey report is also confidential and only NDC members can assess it” he added.



The NDC Eastern Regional Chairman wondered why Ghanaians are putting pressure on them to release their report when they are bread and butter issues confronting the nation.



Mr. Tawiah Boateng indicated that the report would only be circulated among members of the party across the country but must ensure non-members don’t get it.