NDC Can't Hide Kwesi Botchwey Committee Report Forever - Brig. Gen. Nunoo-Mensah

Related Stories Former National Security Advisor in late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills's administration, Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah says the party he advised on security matters would be forced to make public their defeat report by the Prof. Kwesi Botchwey committee.



His comment comes after the leadership of the ‘Umbrella’ fraternity has said the report would be kept from the media and general public.



But the security capo in an interview with UTV’s morning show ‘Adekye Asroma’ noted that – “They can’t hide the report forever.”



Prof. Kwesi Botchwey committee during the week presented a report on the findings of NDC’s embarrassing defeat in the 2016 elections.



The 13-member committee during a presentation of the report to the party leadership recommended a "peacemaking and healing tour" which must be led by "credible and eminent" personalities in the party.



The party has however refrained from making public full details of the report but that according to Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah it will be impossible.



