I'm Not A 'Political Prostitute'...I Speak The Truth! – Nunoo-Mensah

Brig. Gen. Joseph Nunoo-Mensah a former National Security Advisor says the fact that he tells it as it is does not mean he is a 'political prostitute'.



“I see myself as a statesman, not as a politician. If I see people who are not serving the country properly, I speak up. I am not a political prostitute; I just speak my mind…it is my love for the country. I have worked with Nkrumah, Rawlings, Kufuor, Mills; everybody because I don’t do politics. I dedicate myself to my work and I do it diligently but people don’t understand. If you are doing something good you will be vilified but,” he said.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Yaa Konama on UTV’s Adekye Nsroma, on his life and events leading up to the NDC defeat in the 2016 elections, Nunoo Mensah bemoaned the 'lack of truthfulness in our politics’.



According to him, “Ghanaians don’t like the truth. If you are truthful you suffer and so people are afraid to speak the truth but as for me I am not afraid; it is the good of the country I want”.