Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Sets New Resolutions In Ablekuma West

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, has called on Party sympathisers to ensure sanctity in all electoral activities to promote peace and tranquillity in the NPP.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who is also the Minister of Communications, said the NPP continued to record petty avoidable conflicts during elections particularly at the primaries level, which hampered the integrity of the Party in the Constituency.



She was addressing hundreds of Party members and sympathisers at the Ablekuma West Constituency Annual Delegates Conference in Accra to deliberate on the progress of the Party and the way forward.



This is in fulfilment of the Party’s constitutional provision, which enjoins the Party executives to call an annual delegate conference at the constituency level ahead of its regional and national delegate conferences.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said government was resolute to fulfil the promises in the Party’s manifesto and what it needed was “patience and maximum co-operation from the public”.



She assured the constituents that she would bring to bear her experience to propel the efforts of government to create more jobs to mitigate the menace of unemployment.



“We know you are looking forward to enjoying the benefits of your toils. Be assured that government is working assiduously to address your needs, and very soon, you will reap from your sweat,” she said.



The Minister said the public sector had limited job opportunities and that, government was directing its energies into harnessing the potentials of the private sector to become a viable source of jobs.



She said the NPP government needed more support as the Party inherited “almost empty coffers” left over by the previous government.



“We inherited huge debts, so we are fixing things to regain progress in our economy. God is with us, and very soon we will get there.



“We are investing hugely in information technology, which is a great source of employment opportunities for every country.”



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful cautioned the Party members and sympathisers against all forms of indecent behaviour saying “President Akufo-Addo is a man of justice and will not spare anyone who flouts the law and retards the progress of the nation irrespective of your party affiliation”.



“The President is a president for all Ghanaians and not for only one party. Let us note this and act accordingly,” she added.



The conference attracted some of the Party’s big shots including, General Secretary John Boadu, Mr Ebenezer Nii Nartey, MP for Ablekuma Central, Mr Adjei Sowa, Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive and Mr Jeff Konadu Addo, Director General of National Information Technology Agency.