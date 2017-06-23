NDC Will Support NPP To Ratify ‘Gitmo 2’ Agreement - Amaliba

Related Stories A member of the legal team for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba has stated, the minority will support their colleagues in the majority to ratify the decision by government, to continue to keep two former Guantanamo Bay detainees in the country.



According to him, the NDC will not behave like the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) which then in opposition, fervidly objected to the decision by the government to admit two ex-Guantanamo Bay detainees – Muhammed Al-Dhuby and Muhammed Bin-Atef – in 2016.



The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Executive to, within the next three months, either bring the agreement to Parliament for ratification or send the two suspects back to where they came from.



The order followed a 6-1 majority decision ruled by the apex court, that former President John Mahama breached Article 75 of the constitution when he admitted two ex-Guantanamo detainees into the country.



Consistency



Speaking Friday, June 23, 2017, on Super Morning Show on Joy FM Mr Amaliba said although he disagrees with the decision of the court, the NDC “cannot behave like the npp” which opposed the presence of the two ex-detainees.



He said although it was the NDC regime that brought the ex-detainees into the country, “if there is an option to continue keep them here let us support the NPP so that they can ratify the agreement so that the former detainees can continue to stay in the country”.



“The law of karma works perfectly; the NPP then in opposition criticized the move…so if today the shoe is on the other foot you can imagine what the NDC will be saying to them".



But the NDC will not do to the NPP what they did to the governing party then, Amaliba remarked.



“We must show that we are different,” he stated in a plea directed at NDC Parliamentarians.



Compliance



Meanwhile, Deputy Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has stated: “Government is going to take prompt steps to address the consequential orders. In the meantime, Government is calling among the populace on this matter.”



“When the Supreme Court makes an order you do not have to think about it…all you have to do is to comply.”



In the unlikely event that Parliament refuses to authorize the decision, Mr. Opong Nkrumah said “we will have to repatriate them,” adding, thet the “Government intends to follow the orders of the court”.