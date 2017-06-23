Repatriate Gitmo Ex-Detainees Immediately! - Kwesi Pratt

Related Stories Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has asked the Government of Ghana to repatriate the Gitmo detainees with immediate effect.



The Supreme Court presided over by newly sworn-in Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo on Thursday, June 22, declared that it is unconstitutional for the two ex-detainees to be allowed into the country without Parliament's prior approval.



The court directed that the issue of admittance of the detainees should be brought before Parliament within the next three (3) months.



Speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo, Kwesi Pratt wondered why the detainees are still in Ghana following the court ruling which makes the stay of two detainees, Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby, unconstitutional.



Mr. Pratt urged the government to send out the detainees from the country to allay fears in the hearts of Ghanaians.



To him, the Nana Addo government shouldn't even wait for Parliament to decide the fate of the detainees but do the needful.



“Supreme Court decision does not make their stay lawful and constitutional. So, their stay in Ghana today is still unconstitutional. We should sack them to allay all fears”.





