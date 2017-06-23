We Should Stop The Blame Games And Focus On Rebuilding - Constituency Treasurer

Related Stories Heated confrontations and blame games have taken over the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after it suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 general election.



The founder and leader of the NDC, former President Rawlings blamed the defeat of his party on corruption and also ignoring the core values of the party which is probity and accountability.



Former President Rawlings stressed that NDC lacks the consistency of the ruling NPP to stay and remain focus as the ruling party no matter any challenge stayed committed to their course.



Others like Alhaji Sani believes the founding father of NDC [Jerry Rawlings] didn’t help the party with his constant public slander, accusing the entire leadership but himself corrupt; hence, the rejection the NDC endured from Ghanaians in the 2016 election.



The centre of the NDC can no longer hold to the extent that National Organizer of the party says he will not tolerate some “fools” in the umbrella fraternity, referring to former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh.



Yamoah Ponkoh had earlier called for him (Kofi Adams) to be hanged for leading the party into opposition as a National Campaign Coordinator.



He maintains that Kofi Adams did a terrible job as the Campaign Coordinator including the setting up of abysmal regional campaign teams which he said failed to live up to expectation.



But reacting to the bickering in the NDC, one Francis Andoh, Adentan Constituency Treasurer for the NDC said on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show that there is no future for the party dwelling on the past.



He ceased the moment to call for calm among the umbrella faithful, urging them to forge ahead by saying “it is well with our souls” even in such a mortifying defeat they recorded in the political history of Ghana.



“We should move forward and do what we have to do; we should know that there is no future in the past. We should stop the blame games and focus on the course we believe in; we should go back to consistency,” he urged.



“If President Rawlings says NPP is consistent, it is true because President Kufour never stood anywhere to say his people are corrupt. Do you think there is no squabble between former Kufour and President Akufo-Addo? But he won’t stand on any platform to speak against Nana Addo. We all know what Delta Force did was wrong but the NPP didn’t castigate them; they covered them up because Delta Force is one of them,” he asserted.



He maintained that it is biblical principle which is why God does not forsake His own whenever they go astray; thus, this is how it should be done in the NDC.



“ . . So if our leaders will be faithful, the followers will also be faithful; otherwise, the same complains we levelled against the former executives like Yaw Boateng Gyan and Dr. Kwabena Adjei, will also be levelled against the current party executives. It will continue,” he urged.