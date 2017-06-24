Kofi Adams, Aseidu, et al must Swear by ‘Antoa Nyama’ - Group

A group calling itself John Mahama Youngsters Foundation has asked the national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) especially the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the National Organiser Kofi Adams to swear by the Ashanti deity, ‘Antoa Nyama’ if they insist they did not cause the party’s defeat in last year’s elections.

According to the founder of group, Emmanuel Asamoah, the Professor Kwesi Botchwey Committee report has blamed executives such as the National Chairman of the party, Kofi Portuphy and Johnson Asiedu Nketia, as well as Kofi Adams and so these individuals should not be shielded but should be dealt with drastically.

“We members of the group are very angry and disappointed about our lose and we will not take into consideration anything from the committee’s finding unless Kofi Adams, Asiedu Nketia and the rest of the executives are booted out.

“They all contributed to the defeat of the party. They should dare come and deny and I will urge them to visit the shrine and swear by Antoa Nyama that they didn’t cause our defeat and they will die one after the other” he warned on Accra based Okay fm.

The 13-member Kwesi Botchwey Committee constituted and mandated to investigate what caused the embarrassing defeat of the NDC at the 2016 polls has presented their report.

The team presented a 455-page report to the National Executive Council detailing the party’s shortfall hence defeat.

But speaking on the matter, Emmanuel Asamoah could not fathom why the party has decided not to make the report public for those found guilty to be named and shamed.

“We have managed to get a copy of the report and we know exactly what has been stated. Also during the work of the committee, we tasked people to follow them everywhere they went to record proceedings and so we know who have been blamed for the defeat” he stressed.